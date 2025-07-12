Next Article
Woman fatally shot by retired Army personnel
A 35-year-old woman named Pinki was shot and killed at Rohtak railway station on Friday evening.
The accused, Wazir Singh, a retired Army officer, allegedly fired at her from behind while they waited for a train.
After the shooting, Singh boarded another train but was quickly arrested by police.
Pinki was rushed to the hospital but sadly didn't survive.
Accused in custody, investigation underway
Police say Pinki and Singh knew each other—they both worked in different factories in Rohtak.
According to Pinki's son, she had lent Singh ₹10 lakh and had been asking him to pay it back, which may have sparked the dispute.
Singh is now in custody as police investigate further and gather evidence from witnesses to understand exactly what happened.