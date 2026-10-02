Woman films man behaving indecently at Guwahati's Kamakhya Railway Station
India
At Kamakhya Railway Station in Guwahati, a woman filmed a man acting inappropriately toward her while she was seeing off a relative.
The video, which she later posted online, shows the man staring and making her uncomfortable with his hand inside his shorts.
When he noticed he was being recorded, he left for a bit but came back as soon as the train arrived.
She shared, "This incident was really scary," capturing just how unsettling it felt.
Viral video sparks women's safety outrage
The video quickly went viral, with over 65,000 views in less than a week, and sparked outrage about women's safety in public places.
Many people online criticized the man's behavior.
The incident has started new conversations about making public spaces safer for everyone.