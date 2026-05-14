Woman gang-raped inside bus in Delhi
What's the story
A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a sleeper bus in Delhi's Rani Bagh area on Monday night. The victim, who is married and has three children, works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives in a slum cluster of Pitampura, according to reports. The accused, a bus driver and conductor, has been arrested by the police.
Assault details
Victim was returning home from work
The incident took place when the victim was returning home from work. She had approached a man at a bus stop in Saraswati Vihar to ask for the time when she was allegedly forced inside the bus. The accused then drove the vehicle toward Nangloi, where they sexually assaulted the woman.
Ongoing investigation
Bus seized, FIR registered
The Delhi Police have seized the bus allegedly used in the crime and are probing all possible angles. The victim underwent a medical examination after which an FIR was registered. The Delhi Police said, "A case under sections 64(1)/70(1)/3(5) of BNS has been registered at PS Rani Bagh on 12th May. Accused persons have also been arrested in the case. Further investigation is underway."