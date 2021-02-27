In a horrific incident, a woman has been allegedly gang-raped by a father-son duo and later set on fire in the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Sitapur's Mishrikh when the woman hitched a ride on the accused's cart on her way home. She suffered critical burns and was admitted to the district hospital, while the accused were detained. Here's more.

Details Victim found naked with burns on her body

According to RP Singh, Superintendent of Police of Sitapur, the horrific incident, which took place on Thursday, came to light after information that a woman in her thirties was raped and set on fire in Mishrikh was received on the 112 emergency helpline service. The victim was reportedly found naked with burns on her body in a field by passersby who informed the police.

Incident Woman was returning from her maternal home

SP Singh further said the woman was returning to Mishrikh from her maternal home in the Sidhuali area of the district when she took a lift from the cart-puller, who is one of the accused, on her way back home. He also added the police have detained both the accused persons - a 55-year-old man and his son - and that interrogation is underway.

Victim The victim has 30% burn injuries, say doctors

The woman has been admitted to the Sitapur district hospital and a team of doctors there said she suffered 30% burn injuries, said SP Singh. The doctors have, however, said that she is out of danger. The police officer said that the woman will also be sent for a medical examination, adding they have constituted police teams for a detailed probe into the matter.

