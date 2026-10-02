Woman halts Jantar Mantar traffic for hug from CM Vijay
India
On Friday, a woman brought traffic to a standstill near Jantar Mantar in Delhi by refusing to move until she got a hug from Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay.
The video was shared on Instagram by content creator Syed Qamar Ali, showing her standing her ground while police tried to talk her into leaving.
Online mockery, no meeting with CM
The incident quickly caught attention online: some people joked about her unusual demand, while others wondered why she didn't try meeting Vijay in Chennai instead.
As police tried to manage the situation, the woman insisted, "Don't touch me, this is my right."
In the end, authorities couldn't persuade her to go and no meeting with Vijay happened.