Woman in Mangolpuri PG found dead, police treating as murder

Suspects Deepak, Surendra and Joginder questioned

The PG owner got worried after noticing the woman spent about an hour with one of the suspects, Deepak, 22, and called the police.

Forensics have checked the scene, and officers are looking into possible sexual harassment as well as any connections between the victim and suspects.

Deepak, Surendra, also known as Bobby, and Joginder are all being questioned while investigators piece together what happened.