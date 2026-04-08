Woman in Mangolpuri PG found dead, police treating as murder
India
A 35-year-old woman was found dead inside a bed-storage box at a paying-guest (PG) accommodation in Mangolpuri, Delhi.
She had strangulation marks and a head injury, and police are treating the case as murder.
Three people have been arrested so far.
Suspects Deepak, Surendra and Joginder questioned
The PG owner got worried after noticing the woman spent about an hour with one of the suspects, Deepak, 22, and called the police.
Forensics have checked the scene, and officers are looking into possible sexual harassment as well as any connections between the victim and suspects.
Deepak, Surendra, also known as Bobby, and Joginder are all being questioned while investigators piece together what happened.