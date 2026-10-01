Woman in Odisha's Bhadrak beaten by villagers over witchcraft
India
A woman in Odisha's Bhadrak district was attacked by villagers on September 25 after being accused of witchcraft.
She was dragged out of her home and beaten, even though she denied the accusations.
The victim named six people in her police complaint, but so far, no arrests have been made.
Police searching suspects named in complaint
Police say they are searching for the suspects. Bhadrak Rural police station inspector-in-charge Subrat Das said, "We are searching for those named in the complaint."
This incident comes just as Odisha is working on a new policy to prevent witch-hunting, focusing on rescue, speedy trials, and holding officials accountable, after similar recent cases in the state.