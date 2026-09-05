Woman abducted, stripped, assaulted over unpaid loan dues in Bengaluru
What's the story
A woman in Bengaluru was allegedly abducted, stripped, and assaulted by three people over unpaid loan dues, India Today reported. The accused also filmed the incident and threatened to release the video if the victim failed to repay her debts. The police launched an investigation after the woman's mother reported her missing at Chandra Layout Police Station.
Loan dispute
Woman borrowed money from the accused
The victim had borrowed ₹1 lakh from Reshma Banu about two years ago and another ₹50,000 from Nazath through Reshma.
However, she stopped paying interest for six months due to financial difficulties and missed loan installments for two months.
After this, she blocked Reshma's number and moved in with her mother.
Deceptive invitation
The victim was taken to a house and confined there
Nazrath then contacted the woman, inviting her to a house on the pretext of offering her work.
When she arrived, Reshma and her husband Suhail allegedly assaulted her with a knife.
They forced the victim into an autorickshaw and took her to a house near Kumbalgodu, where they confined and assaulted her.
Arrest and investigation
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident
The police traced the victim to the location where she was being held after her mother filed a missing-person complaint.
They rescued her and arrested the three accused, Reshma Banu, Nazath, and Suhail.
A case has been registered at Chandra Layout Police Station under relevant sections of law.
The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this alleged kidnapping, assault, and threats.