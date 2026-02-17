Woman kills niece, stabs sister-in-law, 3 kids over affair: UP

Police investigating whether neighbor or others were involved

Mana allegedly gave sleeping pills to the family before the attack, then threw her niece into a water tank around 2:30am.

When Firdosh tried to intervene, Mana stabbed her; Firdosh's three kids were also hurt but survived.

Police arrested Mana the same day and are investigating whether the neighbor or others were involved.

The incident has left the local community in shock, with police saying they're looking into how Mana got the sleeping pills as well.