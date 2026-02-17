Woman kills niece, stabs sister-in-law, 3 kids over affair: UP
In Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Mana has been arrested for killing her four-year-old niece and stabbing her sister-in-law Firdosh and three children.
The violence reportedly stemmed from family opposition to Mana's affair with a neighbor and Firdosh having fixed her marriage elsewhere.
Police investigating whether neighbor or others were involved
Mana allegedly gave sleeping pills to the family before the attack, then threw her niece into a water tank around 2:30am.
When Firdosh tried to intervene, Mana stabbed her; Firdosh's three kids were also hurt but survived.
Police arrested Mana the same day and are investigating whether the neighbor or others were involved.
The incident has left the local community in shock, with police saying they're looking into how Mana got the sleeping pills as well.