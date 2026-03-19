Woman pushes daughter toward train; tells bystanders 'don't save her' 

An eight-year-old girl is fighting for her life after her mother allegedly pushed her in front of a moving train at the Narmadapuram railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday evening. The incident, which was captured on CCTV, left the child with severe head, waist and shoulder injuries and heavy blood loss. She was first admitted to a district hospital, where she was put on ventilator support but later referred to Bhopal as her condition deteriorated further.

Incident details Both were on Platform No. 1 for nearly 3 hours According to reports, the girl was studying in Class II and had come to the station with her mother. The two had been living alone since the death of the woman's husband, after which she secured a compensatory appointment as a government employee. Narmadapuram GRP in-charge Sanjeev Chaukse said they had been on Platform No. 1 for nearly three hours before the incident.

Push incident Girl was hit by the engine, got stuck Chaukse said the mother suddenly pushed her daughter onto the tracks when the Tamil Nadu Express arrived at around 7:40pm. "The girl was hit by the engine and got stuck between the platform and the tracks," he said. After being hit, she remained stuck as the train passed over her before bystanders and railway staff rushed to pull her out.

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