Woman's body found in Noida locality drain without head, hands
What's the story
A woman's dismembered body was discovered floating in a drain near Sector 108 in Noida on Thursday. The gruesome discovery was made by a sweeper during routine cleaning. The police were alerted and quickly reached the spot to recover the remains. The victim's head and hands were missing, making identification difficult. Investigators suspect she may have been murdered elsewhere before her body was dumped in the drain.
Ongoing probe
Police examining CCTV footage to trace suspects
The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace possible suspects. Sumit Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), Noida, confirmed that "the body was sent for post-mortem" and investigations are on to identify the woman and trace suspects. Jitendra Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 39, said no clothes or documents were found with the body.
Community alert
Police patrols increased in the area
In light of the incident, police patrols have been increased in the area. Residents have been advised to report any missing persons or suspicious activities that could assist in the investigation. The police are reviewing CCTV footage from nearby cameras to track any suspicious activity and determine how and when the body was brought to the location.