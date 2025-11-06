Woman's body found in Noida locality drain without head, hands

Ongoing probe

Police examining CCTV footage to trace suspects

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas to trace possible suspects. Sumit Shukla, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl DCP), Noida, confirmed that "the body was sent for post-mortem" and investigations are on to identify the woman and trace suspects. Jitendra Kumar Singh, Station House Officer of Sector 39, said no clothes or documents were found with the body.