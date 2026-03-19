Woman, sister, lover murder husband after he catches them cheating

The trio was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy

Trying to cover up what they'd done, they left Ranchhodji's body on the bed to make it look like he died naturally.

Police later became involved and arrested the three, who were sent to judicial custody.

All three have now been arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy.

The police say the motive was clear: the affair and Ranchhodji's refusal to let Dharmiba go.

The investigation is still ongoing.