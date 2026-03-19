Woman, sister, lover murder husband after he catches them cheating
India
In Banaskantha, Gujarat, Dharmiba teamed up with her lover Bhanabhai Majirana and her sister Anandaba to murder her husband Ranchhodji Darbar.
After Ranchhodji discovered the affair and conflict arose, Dharmiba allegedly laced his dinner with sleeping pills.
Once he was unconscious, Majirana killed him with an ax.
The trio was arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy
Trying to cover up what they'd done, they left Ranchhodji's body on the bed to make it look like he died naturally.
Police later became involved and arrested the three, who were sent to judicial custody.
All three have now been arrested and charged with murder and conspiracy.
The police say the motive was clear: the affair and Ranchhodji's refusal to let Dharmiba go.
The investigation is still ongoing.