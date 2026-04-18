Woman throws ₹1.5cr cash from Shantou balcony during domestic dispute
India
In a wild moment during a domestic dispute, a woman in Shantou's Longhu District tossed about ₹1.5 crore in cash out of her high-rise balcony at Star Lake City.
The sight of HK$1,000 notes raining down sent neighbors scrambling to grab the bills, and videos of the chaos quickly went viral online.
Star Lake City confirms cash legitimate
Police and firefighters rushed over and Star Lake City's management later stated that the money was legitimate (no prank here).
Star Lake City's management asked everyone who picked up cash to return it; some residents actually did hand the money back.
Meanwhile, local police have started investigating what happened as people online keep buzzing about this unexpected windfall.