Woman's body kept in freezer for 4 days after death
India
In Hyderabad's Kukatpally, a family kept Shailaja's body in a freezer at home for four days after she died due to health problems.
They delayed her final rites to finish specific prayers, but neighbors noticed a strong smell and reported it on Monday.
Family finally took body back to Eluru for cremation
When questioned, the family insisted on sticking to their own timeline.
Police eventually stepped in and told them city officials would have to get involved if things didn't move forward soon.
The family then took Shailaja's body back to their hometown, Eluru, for the funeral.
Locals described the family as quiet and mostly keeping to themselves, with rare interactions in the neighborhood.