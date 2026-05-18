Women accused of drug offenses escape Bengaluru NGO shelter
India
Four women accused of drug offenses, three from Uganda and one from Burundi, escaped early morning from a Bengaluru shelter run by an NGO.
They were placed there because the city's main detention center was full.
Grills broken, police say escape planned
Between 3am and 6am the women broke their room's window grills and slipped away while six officers were on duty.
Police believe the escape was planned ahead of time, and a search is now underway.
The incident has raised questions about security at shelters for foreign detainees.