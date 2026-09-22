Women across West Bengal protest delayed ₹3,000 Annapurna payments
India
Women across West Bengal took to the streets this week, frustrated by delays in their ₹3,000 monthly Annapurna Yojana payments.
Protests popped up in places like Howrah, Burdwan, and even Hooghly's Polba, right before the October 6 elections and Durga Puja.
Many blocked roads or gathered outside government offices, hoping for answers.
Government says most Annapurna payments completed
The government says most payments are done but some got stuck due to verification issues and Aadhaar-bank link problems.
Officials maintained that eligible women would receive their money once verification issues were resolved.
The Annapurna scheme was notified on May 19 and launched on June 3, replacing Lakshmir Bhandar, but these delays have left many feeling unheard just when they need support most.