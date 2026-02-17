Women can now work night shifts in Gujarat

What this means for women, employers

If you're a woman looking at late-night jobs or just interested in fairer workplaces, this matters.

Now, women can choose to work between 9pm and 6am—but only if they want to.

Employers have to provide things like secure transportation, restrooms/ladies' toilets, night creches where applicable, protection from sexual harassment, and documented safety and security protocols.

Plus, smaller businesses (under 20 people) get lighter paperwork.

Congress has called for strict checks so worker rights aren't ignored as the state pushes for growth.