Women confront man secretly photographing them on Delhi Metro
India
Two women on the Delhi Metro confronted a middle-aged man at Lok Nayak Bhawan station after catching him secretly taking their photos during their ride to Green Park.
Even when called out, he just stared back and tried to delete the pictures, but the women later found them still in his phone's recycle bin.
Instagram post sparks online outrage
One of the women shared what happened on Instagram, pointing out that another commuter saw it all but didn't step in.
She also spoke up against victim-blaming, reminding everyone that harassment is never the woman's fault.
The post sparked online outrage and renewed calls for stricter action against harassment in public spaces.