Women lead aarti for 1st time at Jammu's Raghunath Temple
India
For the first time ever, women led the evening aarti at Jammu's built in 1835 Raghunath Temple, a role long held by men.
Kunwarani Ritu Singh, who started this initiative, wanted to show that temple traditions can be more inclusive.
Dressed in saffron sarees, the women chanted hymns and performed rituals, marking a big step toward gender equality.
Kunwarani Ritu Singh trained 150 women
Singh spent the past year training 150 women in temple rituals and plans to teach them other ceremonies like hawans.
Devotees called the moment uplifting, with Mini Bagotra saying, "Never in my lifetime did I think I would ever see women leading aarti."
This change is about empowering women and inspiring future generations to carry faith forward.