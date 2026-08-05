World Gold Council announces 21-year 'Swarnim Udaan' for India
India
The World Gold Council (WGC) just announced Swarnim Udaan, a 21-year roadmap to give India's gold sector a major upgrade.
Tied to the Viksit Bharat 2047 vision, the plan focuses on cutting down gold imports by ramping up local mining and aims to put India on the map as a global leader in gold jewelry.
Swarnim Udaan aims 10-20% domestic supply
With Swarnim Udaan, WGC wants India to meet 10-20% of its gold demand from domestic mines, making India less dependent on imports.
The plan also encourages recycling and exports.
Plus, there is a push for channelising household gold for productive use through financialisation, and enhancing the demand for retail gold jewelry from Gen Z, turning old jewelry into real financial power for both individuals and the economy.