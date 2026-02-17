World heading into most turbulent phase yet: S Jaishankar
India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar says the world is heading into its "most turbulent" phase yet—a time he calls a "messy, risky, unpredictable" twilight zone.
He shared these thoughts at the Global Economic Cooperation Summit in Mumbai.
Why does Jaishankar feel this way?
Jaishankar broke down why things feel so unstable right now: countries are using production and finance as weapons, export controls are tightening, and technology in the age of AI will be even more transformative.
He pointed to a changing global order, with old and emerging elements coexisting and greater volatility.
India's response to these changes
Jaishankar highlighted how India's tackling these changes head-on—like recent reductions in US tariffs and concluding negotiations for a proposed FTA with the EU.
He said India is investing big in tech areas like semiconductors and AI.
