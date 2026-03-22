World Water Day 2026: Women, girls, water access, and equality

This year's World Water Day is shining a light on how access to clean water connects directly to gender equality. Over two billion people still don't have safe drinking water, and in homes without running taps, it's mostly women and girls, about 70% to 80%, who fetch it.

Women and girls spend 250 million hours collecting water daily Across 53 countries, women and girls spend a massive 250 million hours every single day collecting water—accounting for roughly 70-80% of water-collection trips in households without piped water.

More than one billion women lack safe drinking water at home, while nearly two billion people still don't have easy access to water where they live.

Women make up just over 1-fifth of the workforce Even though women do most of the work getting and managing water, they make up just over one-fifth of the global workforce in this field.

Plus, about one in seven countries doesn't have systems to ensure women get an equal say in decisions about water.