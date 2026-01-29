World's largest tribal festival kicks off in Telangana
The Sammakka Saralamma Jatara, known as the world's biggest tribal festival, just started in Medaram village, Telangana.
Over four days, millions of people from across states like Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh are expected to join in.
This massive gathering happens every two years and was declared a State Festival.
What actually happens at the festival?
Each day brings unique rituals—on day one, Goddess Saralamma arrives with her traditional escort; on day two, Sammakka joins from a nearby hill; the main day for devotees' offerings, such as jaggery, rice and turmeric, and for holy dips, is the third day.
The third day is all about peak crowds and fulfilling vows before the deities return to the forest on the final day.
How does Medaram handle millions of visitors?
Normally home to just 300 people, Medaram transforms for the festival.
The government has set up busses with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation operating 4,000 busses and making 51,000 trips, medical camps for emergencies, and plenty of police for safety—making sure everyone can experience Koya tribal traditions smoothly even as the village turns into a sea of people.