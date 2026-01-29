World's largest tribal festival kicks off in Telangana

What actually happens at the festival?

Each day brings unique rituals—on day one, Goddess Saralamma arrives with her traditional escort; on day two, Sammakka joins from a nearby hill; the main day for devotees' offerings, such as jaggery, rice and turmeric, and for holy dips, is the third day.

The third day is all about peak crowds and fulfilling vows before the deities return to the forest on the final day.