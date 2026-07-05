Wrong-side driving in Maharashtra caused 460 deaths and 1,200-plus accidents
India
Wrong-side driving turned deadly in Maharashtra last year, causing 460 deaths and more than 1,200 accidents.
Most of these crashes happened because drivers tried to skip detours by taking risky shortcuts, often ending up in head-on collisions.
Despite police efforts, violations reached nearly 98,000, showing just how stubborn the problem remains.
May wrong-way crashes killed 19 people
Two big crashes highlighted the danger: on May 18, a tempo going the wrong way on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway killed 13 people; another accident on May 24 left six dead in Dhule.
Police say poor highway design and limited service roads push some drivers to make unsafe choices.
They believe fixing infrastructure and studying accident hotspots are key to making roads safer for everyone.