Yadunandan Lal Verma arrested in Hardoi over Lord Ram remarks
Yadunandan Lal Verma, a politician from Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, was arrested on Friday after allegedly making objectionable comments about Lord Ram and his mother Kaushalya.
The arrest came following a police complaint for promoting religious enmity and violating IT laws.
Verma was taken into custody and sent to judicial remand soon after.
Yadunandan Lal Verma's political affiliation disputed
The incident happened during an event on March 25, and Verma's remarks quickly went viral online, leading to public outrage.
There is confusion over his political ties: police say he is with the Samajwadi Party (SP), but SP claims he actually belongs to the BJP.
The whole episode has set off heated discussions on social media about respecting religious sentiments and holding public figures accountable for their words.