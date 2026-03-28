Yadunandan Lal Verma arrested in Hardoi over Lord Ram remarks

Yadunandan Lal Verma's political affiliation disputed

The incident happened during an event on March 25, and Verma's remarks quickly went viral online, leading to public outrage.

There is confusion over his political ties: police say he is with the Samajwadi Party (SP), but SP claims he actually belongs to the BJP.

The whole episode has set off heated discussions on social media about respecting religious sentiments and holding public figures accountable for their words.