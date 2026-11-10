Now, enjoy a cruise on Delhi's Yamuna: Know ticket price
What's the story
A new cruise service has been launched on the Yamuna River in Delhi. The service was inaugurated by Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal at Sonia Vihar. The initiative aims to boost river tourism along the Yamuna upstream of the Wazirabad barrage. Tickets for a ride on this service are priced at ₹500 per person and can be booked online through the Delhi Tourism website.
Service specifics
Each ride will last for approximately 40 minutes
The cruise will operate between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur, covering a distance of about 4-5km.
Each ride will last for approximately 40 minutes and can accommodate up to 30 passengers.
The air-conditioned boats are equipped with zero-discharge bio-toilets, an announcement system, and life jackets for safety.
These vessels must be less than two years old and either leased or owned by the operator.
Tourism boost
CM Gupta, Sonowal speak on importance of cruise service
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that this cruise service would bring people closer to the Yamuna and enhance recreational activities for families.
She emphasized that such experiences usually require travel to other cities.
Union Minister Sonowal also praised India's progress in developing waterways over the last 12 years and lauded Gupta's leadership in rapidly developing Delhi.
Project agreement
Agreement signed in March 2025
In March 2025, the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) and Delhi government agencies signed an agreement to develop cruise tourism along a four-kilometer stretch between Sonia Vihar and Jagatpur.
The project aims to promote river-based tourism on the Yamuna upstream of the Wazirabad barrage.
Ahead of its launch, trial runs were successfully conducted last month with senior officials from both IWAI and the Delhi government present.