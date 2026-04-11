Yamuna pollution surged last month with sewage at 400,000 units

Lower Yamuna flow, untreated sewage persists

Less rain and weaker river flow have made things worse, dropping oxygen levels needed for aquatic life.

Water samples from across Delhi show heavy contamination.

Bhim Singh Rawat from the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP) points out that untreated waste is still flowing into the river and says current fixes are just not enough.

With Delhi relying on the Yamuna for water, there is an urgent need to upgrade treatment facilities and protect this vital resource.