Yamuna rejuvenation: Ganga and Munak canals to boost river's flow

Pollution fight: Sewage upgrades, deadlines, and money on the table

Delhi is aiming high—planning to increase its sewage treatment capacity, upgrade plants for even more capacity, and intercept major drains.

Haryana has been directed to set up more treatment facilities and meet a 2026 deadline to regulate its drain outfalls.

Delhi has allocated funds for upgrades, while financial commitments from Haryana are not specified because right now, parts of the Yamuna in Delhi have zero dissolved oxygen—a clear sign things need fixing fast.