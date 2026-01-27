Yamuna rejuvenation: Ganga and Munak canals to boost river's flow
Officials have discussed plans to send more water from the Upper Ganga Canal and Munak Canal into the river, hoping to bring it back to life.
Along with this, Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh will step up efforts to trap dirty drains and control industrial waste that's been choking the river.
Pollution fight: Sewage upgrades, deadlines, and money on the table
Delhi is aiming high—planning to increase its sewage treatment capacity, upgrade plants for even more capacity, and intercept major drains.
Haryana has been directed to set up more treatment facilities and meet a 2026 deadline to regulate its drain outfalls.
Delhi has allocated funds for upgrades, while financial commitments from Haryana are not specified because right now, parts of the Yamuna in Delhi have zero dissolved oxygen—a clear sign things need fixing fast.
Why you should care
The Yamuna is in rough shape—so polluted that fish can't survive in some stretches.
These new moves aren't just about cleaning up a river; they're about protecting health and bringing life back for everyone who depends on it.
If you've ever walked by a stinky stretch of water in your city, you know why this matters.