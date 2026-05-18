Yamuna still polluted by untreated sewage from Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad
The Yamuna River is still struggling with heavy pollution, mostly from untreated sewage dumped by Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad.
In Delhi, more sewage is produced than treatment plants can handle, so a lot of waste ends up flowing straight into the river.
Some neighborhoods don't even have proper sewer lines and rely on septic tanks that often have waste collected by tankers and then dumped illegally into drains or canals.
Yamuna fecal bacteria 620x above limits
Tests show the river's water has fecal bacteria levels up to 620 times above safe limits; a real danger for both people and wildlife.
Rapid growth in Gurugram and Faridabad has also overloaded their sewer systems, letting more untreated waste slip through.
Experts say fixing these leaks and making sure all sewage gets treated is key if we want to see a cleaner Yamuna River anytime soon.