Yamuna still polluted by untreated sewage from Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad India May 18, 2026

The Yamuna River is still struggling with heavy pollution, mostly from untreated sewage dumped by Delhi, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

In Delhi, more sewage is produced than treatment plants can handle, so a lot of waste ends up flowing straight into the river.

Some neighborhoods don't even have proper sewer lines and rely on septic tanks that often have waste collected by tankers and then dumped illegally into drains or canals.