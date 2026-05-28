Yamuna water level drop reveals religious waste at Delhi ghats

Environmentalist seeks monitors, CM announces centers

Even though dumping idols in rivers has been banned since 2015 (with a ₹5,000 fine), enforcement is still pretty weak.

Environmentalist Bhim Singh Rawat is pushing for an independent group to actually monitor and enforce these rules.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced plans for new collection centers along the riverbanks to recycle damaged idols respectfully, a step that could really help if everyone gets on board.