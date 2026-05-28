Yamuna water level drop reveals religious waste at Delhi ghats
As the Yamuna River's water levels drop, piles of religious waste, like broken idols, garlands, photos, cloth offerings, and plastic, are surfacing at major Delhi ghats.
These spots aren't just sacred; they're also crucial for the city's drinking water and aquatic life.
Environmentalists are sounding the alarm about toxic materials from these items polluting the river.
Environmentalist seeks monitors, CM announces centers
Even though dumping idols in rivers has been banned since 2015 (with a ₹5,000 fine), enforcement is still pretty weak.
Environmentalist Bhim Singh Rawat is pushing for an independent group to actually monitor and enforce these rules.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta just announced plans for new collection centers along the riverbanks to recycle damaged idols respectfully, a step that could really help if everyone gets on board.