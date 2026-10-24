Court orders trial against Yasin Malik in money laundering case
What's the story
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has ordered a trial against separatist leader Yasin Malik and six others in an alleged money laundering case. The case involves foreign funding from Pakistan through hawala channels, with proceeds of crime amounting to ₹8.94 crore. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) claims the accused used these funds for secessionist activities in Jammu and Kashmir.
Court proceedings
Malik denies charges
Malik, who is the chairman of the banned Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), appeared before the court via video conferencing from Delhi's Tihar Jail.
He denied all charges and said he would contest them in court.
The trial will start with recording prosecution evidence from November 19.
The hearing was held in a closed courtroom.
Accused details
Other accused in the case
The other accused in the case include Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali, Shabir Ahmad Shah, Masarat Alam, Abdul Rashid Sheikh, Naval Kishore Kapoor, and Trison Farms and Constructions Pvt Ltd.
The ED alleges that the accused received funds from Pakistan's establishment through hawala channels to propagate secessionism.
The case is based on an NIA investigation registered in 2017.
Legal proceedings
Charges framed against 7 accused
On September 9, the special NIA court framed charges against all seven accused under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).
The court observed that there was enough material on record to raise strong suspicion against them.
The ED's allegations include that cash couriers collected money from the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi and delivered it to Hurriyat leaders for subversive activities.
Sentence
Malik sentenced to life imprisonment
Malik is currently serving a life sentence in Tihar Jail after his conviction in a terror-funding case in 2022.
The ED's allegations are part of the prosecution's case and will be tested during the trial.
The court had noted that prima facie, there was sufficient material on record based upon which strong suspicion was raised against all seven accused persons.