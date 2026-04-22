Year since Pahalgam attack: 26 dead, PM Modi pays tribute
April 22 marks one year since the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, where 26 people, mostly tourists and a local pony handler, Adil Shah, lost their lives.
Prime Minister Modi paid heartfelt tributes online, and a memorial now stands at Pahalgam.
Security has been tightened in the area to keep visitors safe during anniversary events.
India's Sindoor destroys 9 Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpads
After the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.
The mission destroyed nine launchpads tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba and resulted in more than 100 militant casualties before a ceasefire was reached on May 10.
At home, Operation Mahadev tracked down those directly involved; by July, elite forces had neutralized three of the attackers, showing a strong push for justice and safety.