Year since Pahalgam attack: 26 dead, PM Modi pays tribute

India's Sindoor destroys 9 Lashkar-e-Taiba launchpads

After the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and PoK.

The mission destroyed nine launchpads tied to Lashkar-e-Taiba and resulted in more than 100 militant casualties before a ceasefire was reached on May 10.

At home, Operation Mahadev tracked down those directly involved; by July, elite forces had neutralized three of the attackers, showing a strong push for justice and safety.