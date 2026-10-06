Yogi Adityanath announces 70-80km Gomti embankments to protect Lucknow
India
Big news for Lucknow, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath just announced a plan to build 70 to 80-kilometer embankments along the Gomti River.
This move comes after record-breaking monsoon rains flooded the area, and it's all about keeping the city safer from future floods.
Irrigation department to survey Gomti embankments
The irrigation department will soon conduct a technical survey of the project, with the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) handling a key stretch in the city.
As part of this, temporary shelters are being set up in schools and marriage halls for people hit by recent floods, offering food, health care, and even help for their animals.
Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also called for fast relief work so folks can get back on their feet quickly.