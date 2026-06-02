Yogi Adityanath asks Muslim clerics to prevent cow disrespect
India
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Muslim clerics to help prevent disrespect toward cows, calling the cow a revered as mother and an important part of Indian culture.
At a government event in Bijnor, he pushed back against those who see cows as "just an animal," saying such views often come from those who support cow slaughter.
Yogi Adityanath grants land certificates
Adityanath doubled down on his government's strict action on cow slaughter and cautioned people not to share Bakrid wishes with cow photos online.
He also handed out land certificates to 1,645 families displaced during Partition, along with ex-servicemen, saying this finally gives legal rights to families who lost homes generations ago due to religious violence.