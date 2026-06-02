Yogi Adityanath asks Muslim clerics to prevent cow disrespect India Jun 02, 2026

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has asked Muslim clerics to help prevent disrespect toward cows, calling the cow a revered as mother and an important part of Indian culture.

At a government event in Bijnor, he pushed back against those who see cows as "just an animal," saying such views often come from those who support cow slaughter.