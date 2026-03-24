Yogi Adityanath clears air on ₹25,000cr Puch AI deal
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has cleared the air on the much-talked-about ₹25,000 crore MoU with Puch AI, saying it's just an initial, non-binding agreement to explore building an AI ecosystem in the state.
After social media users questioned if this deal was realistic, he emphasized it's not a legal contract, just an early step toward possible projects like AI Parks and an AI University.
Puch AI's ambitious vision and current financial status
Puch AI, started in 2025 by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain, wants to make AI easy to use through WhatsApp.
But with only ₹42.9 lakh in revenue last year and some bold claims from its co-founder Siddharth Bhatia (for example, saying he would make a $50 billion unsolicited offer to acquire Perplexity AI and Google Chrome), many are unsure if the startup can really deliver on such a massive promise.