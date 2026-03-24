Yogi Adityanath clears air on ₹25,000cr Puch AI deal

Puch AI's ambitious vision and current financial status

Puch AI, started in 2025 by Siddharth Bhatia and Arjit Jain, wants to make AI easy to use through WhatsApp.

But with only ₹42.9 lakh in revenue last year and some bold claims from its co-founder Siddharth Bhatia (for example, saying he would make a $50 billion unsolicited offer to acquire Perplexity AI and Google Chrome), many are unsure if the startup can really deliver on such a massive promise.