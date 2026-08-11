Yogi Adityanath lauds Abhyudaya coaching amid NEET-UG protests in Delhi
As protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a moment to highlight the talent of India's youth.
Speaking at the News18 India Diamond States Summit, he praised the Abhyudaya Coaching scheme, where individuals who have successfully cleared the UPSC examination dedicate at least one hour of their time to mentor those who are willing to prepare for UPSC, NEET, IIT, and JEE exams.
"Our youth are talented. The youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh represent the largest youth population in the country," he shared.
Adityanath cites new eastern UP universities
Yogi also talked about how Eastern Uttar Pradesh has developed over the last 12 years under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, pointing to new universities in Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Mirzapur, and Bhadohi.
On health issues like encephalitis, he said his government managed to free Uttar Pradesh from it within two years and stressed the government's commitment to fixing long-standing gaps in both health and education.