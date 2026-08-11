Yogi Adityanath lauds Abhyudaya coaching amid NEET-UG protests in Delhi

As protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak hit Delhi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took a moment to highlight the talent of India's youth.

Speaking at the News18 India Diamond States Summit, he praised the Abhyudaya Coaching scheme, where individuals who have successfully cleared the UPSC examination dedicate at least one hour of their time to mentor those who are willing to prepare for UPSC, NEET, IIT, and JEE exams.

"Our youth are talented. The youth of Eastern Uttar Pradesh represent the largest youth population in the country," he shared.