Yogi Adityanath leads Lucknow Tiranga Yatra, says disrespect now punishable

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a massive Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, marking 101 years since the Kakori Train Action and gearing up for the 80th Independence Day.

Addressing over 30,000 people, he made it clear that disrespect toward India's national symbols or anthem won't be accepted.

He also praised Prime Minister Modi for making sure such acts are now punishable.