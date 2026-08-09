Yogi Adityanath leads Lucknow Tiranga Yatra, says disrespect now punishable
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led a massive Tiranga Yatra in Lucknow, marking 101 years since the Kakori Train Action and gearing up for the 80th Independence Day.
Addressing over 30,000 people, he made it clear that disrespect toward India's national symbols or anthem won't be accepted.
He also praised Prime Minister Modi for making sure such acts are now punishable.
Adityanath urges youth to stay prepared
The yatra honored freedom fighters like Ram Prasad Bismil and Ashfaqullah Khan, with Adityanath urging young people to stay prepared to face the country's and society's challenges while pursuing their traditional curriculum.
He encouraged everyone to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and highlighted new Flag Code rules that let anyone proudly fly the Tricolor at home.
The event brought together BJP leaders, youth, and citizens to celebrate national pride ahead of Independence Day.