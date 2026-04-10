Yogi Adityanath orders damage checks after Uttar Pradesh storms
Unusual rain, strong winds, and hailstorms have swept across Uttar Pradesh, causing major crop damage and making life tough for many residents.
The weather department says another round of rough weather is coming from April 11.
In response, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called for quick damage checks so affected farmers can get help faster.
About 30 districts face heavy rain
About 30 districts are dealing with heavier-than-normal rain and winds up to 60km/h.
Hardoi has seen wheat crops hit hard by hail.
Saharanpur have seen hailstones blanket fields and roads.
Meteorologist Atul Singh explained this odd weather is due to a fading western disturbance, with a new system set to bring more rain and cooler temperatures soon, making things even trickier for farmers during harvest season.