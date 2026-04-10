Yogi Adityanath orders damage checks after Uttar Pradesh storms

About 30 districts face heavy rain

About 30 districts are dealing with heavier-than-normal rain and winds up to 60km/h.

Hardoi has seen wheat crops hit hard by hail.

Saharanpur have seen hailstones blanket fields and roads.

Meteorologist Atul Singh explained this odd weather is due to a fading western disturbance, with a new system set to bring more rain and cooler temperatures soon, making things even trickier for farmers during harvest season.