Yogi Adityanath to visit Singapore, Japan on 1st foreign trip

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is off on his first international trip since 2017, departing on Sunday for a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan.

He'll meet with 33 major companies—including Google, Suzuki, and Temasek—to showcase UP's potential as India's next big manufacturing destination under the 'Make in UP' push.