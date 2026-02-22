Yogi Adityanath to visit Singapore, Japan on 1st foreign trip
India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is off on his first international trip since 2017, departing on Sunday for a four-day visit to Singapore and Japan.
He'll meet with 33 major companies—including Google, Suzuki, and Temasek—to showcase UP's potential as India's next big manufacturing destination under the 'Make in UP' push.
Adityanath's meetings will cover everything from data centers and electric vehicles to logistics and renewable energy, aiming to attract technological collaboration, industrial partnerships, and global investments into Uttar Pradesh.
The bigger goal? To boost 'Brand UP' worldwide and help drive the state toward a $1 trillion economy—and support skill-development initiatives and engagement with students.