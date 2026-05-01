Yogi Adityanath urges UP to prepare for heat, water shortages

Uttar Pradesh readies canals, emergency teams

The chief minister wants all canal cleaning wrapped up by May 30 so water keeps flowing where it's needed most.

Ponds excavated soil is being given free of cost to the Prajapati community and traditional Kumhar potters.

There's also a push to keep tube wells working, try out alternative ways of watering crops, crack down on food hoarding, and make public food distribution smoother.

Plus, hospitals are preparing for heat-related illnesses — and more than 19,000 trained disaster volunteers, home guards and civil defense personnel will be ready in case of emergencies.