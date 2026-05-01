Yogi Adityanath urges UP to prepare for heat, water shortages
Uttar Pradesh is gearing up for a tough summer, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking officials to get ready for an intense heat wave and less rain than usual.
Top priority? Making sure everyone, especially in 18 drought-prone districts, has access to drinking water and irrigation.
If things get really rough, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) might step in to help.
Uttar Pradesh readies canals, emergency teams
The chief minister wants all canal cleaning wrapped up by May 30 so water keeps flowing where it's needed most.
Ponds excavated soil is being given free of cost to the Prajapati community and traditional Kumhar potters.
There's also a push to keep tube wells working, try out alternative ways of watering crops, crack down on food hoarding, and make public food distribution smoother.
Plus, hospitals are preparing for heat-related illnesses — and more than 19,000 trained disaster volunteers, home guards and civil defense personnel will be ready in case of emergencies.