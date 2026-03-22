Yogi Adityanath visits Noida International Airport ahead of PM's arrival

Noida International Airport is ready for take-off

Noida International Airport just got its green light from aviation authorities and is ready to launch flights with IndiGo, Akasa Air, and Air India Express connecting major cities like Mumbai and Bengaluru.

With space for 12 million passengers a year in phase one and a projected ₹1 lakh crore boost to Uttar Pradesh's economy, this airport could be a game-changer for travelers in the National Capital Region, and it is kicking off with some serious security measures for the grand opening.