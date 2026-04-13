Yogi sees Naxal conspiracy behind violent Noida workers' wage protest

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed concerns over a possible "larger conspiracy" to revive Naxalism amid ongoing protests by workers in Noida Phase 2. The protests, which have entered their fourth day, are demanding a wage hike. In light of the unrest, CM Adityanath directed authorities to remain alert against "disruptive elements."

Statement details Certain forces trying to disturb law and order: Adityanath In a statement released after a high-level review meeting in Lucknow on Sunday night, CM Adityanath said labor welfare is the government's top priority. He added that "certain forces" may be trying to use worker unrest to disturb law and order. "Naxalism in the country is now nearly finished, but attempts to revive it could be part of a larger conspiracy," he said.

Security measures CM's directives amid ongoing protests Officials have put industrial regions such as Gautam Buddh Nagar, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Meerut, Firozabad, Moradabad, Varanasi, and Gorakhpur on high alert. CM Adityanath directed officials to take immediate action against protests and urged industrial development authorities to engage with industry bodies within 24 hours. He stressed that genuine worker concerns should be resolved through timely and transparent mechanisms.

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Protest details Protest turns violent, property damaged On Monday morning, a large number of workers from different industrial units in Noida gathered for the protest. They were demanding salary revisions and raised slogans during the demonstration. However, the protest turned violent with some protesters vandalizing property, pelting stones, and setting a vehicle on fire. The protests had intensified in Phase 2 after the Haryana government raised minimum wages from ₹14,000 to ₹19,000, even as UP's remained at ₹13,000.

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