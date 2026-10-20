Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster reopens after tiger enclosure death
India
Yorkshire Wildlife Park in Doncaster is open again after a weeklong closure following a heartbreaking incident where 24-year-old William Chapman lost his life in the Siberian tiger enclosure.
The park made it clear that the tiger, Altai, is safe and well and will not be euthanized and emphasized its focus on keeping everyone safe.
Police probe William Chapman entering enclosure
Police and local officials are investigating how Chapman, who had schizophrenia, managed to enter the enclosure.
In response, the park has boosted staff presence near the tigers and is offering trauma support to employees.
Visitors have shown support for the staff and appreciate the steps being taken to prevent anything like this from happening again.