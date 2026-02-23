Young people should seek parental consent for love marriages: MLA

Rajpurohit is worried about more couples leaving home to live together, saying it's disrupting social norms and Indian cultural values. He also pointed out that some parents have pulled their kids out of school or college because they're afraid of them eloping.

He believes making parental consent mandatory would protect young people

He believes making parental consent mandatory would protect young people, keep families involved, and bring more stability.

Rajpurohit shared that some parents have faced serious emotional stress—like heart attacks or worse—when their children left home.

Over the past seven years, he said there have been multiple missing person reports when young women ran away from their homes.