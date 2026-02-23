Young people should seek parental consent for love marriages: MLA
BJP MLA Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit from Rajasthan has suggested that young people should get their parents' permission before entering love marriages or live-in relationships.
He told the assembly this would help ensure "maturity and responsibility," adding, "Young men and women should get parental permission before entering love marriages or live-in relationships."
Rajpurohit says social norms are being disrupted
Rajpurohit is worried about more couples leaving home to live together, saying it's disrupting social norms and Indian cultural values.
He also pointed out that some parents have pulled their kids out of school or college because they're afraid of them eloping.
He believes making parental consent mandatory would protect young people, keep families involved, and bring more stability.
Rajpurohit shared that some parents have faced serious emotional stress—like heart attacks or worse—when their children left home.
Over the past seven years, he said there have been multiple missing person reports when young women ran away from their homes.