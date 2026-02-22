'Your worth isn't determined by your mark sheet': Modi to students

Modi openly talked about the usual exam stress—like blanking out or running short on time—and pointed back to his Pariksha Pe Charcha sessions held across India earlier this month (February 2026). These programs focus on handling pressure, managing expectations from parents and teachers, and thinking beyond just marks.

Encouraged honest conversations at home

He reassured students that parents and teachers care more about their effort than their scores.

Modi encouraged honest conversations at home and said he believes in every student's ability to do well—not just in exams, but in life too.