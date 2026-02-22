'Your worth isn't determined by your mark sheet': Modi to students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest Mann Ki Baat, reached out to students facing board exams.
He reminded everyone, "Remember, your worth isn't determined by your mark sheet. So, trust yourself. Write down everything you've studied with all your heart."
Addressing usual exam stress
Modi openly talked about the usual exam stress—like blanking out or running short on time—and pointed back to his Pariksha Pe Charcha sessions held across India earlier this month (February 2026).
These programs focus on handling pressure, managing expectations from parents and teachers, and thinking beyond just marks.
Encouraged honest conversations at home
He reassured students that parents and teachers care more about their effort than their scores.
Modi encouraged honest conversations at home and said he believes in every student's ability to do well—not just in exams, but in life too.