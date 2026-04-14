Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan killed in Dharwad home
Youth Congress leader Fairoz Khan Pathan was killed in his Dharwad home on April 10 in what police say was a planned attack driven by personal rivalry with Mohammed Shah.
Nine people have been arrested so far.
The attackers barged into Pathan's house and assaulted him in front of his family, just weeks before his wedding.
Group followed Pathan before attack
Investigators found that the group had been following Pathan's movements and waited until other male family members were out before striking between 9:30pm and 10pm.
Some suspects already had criminal backgrounds, which police say point to how calculated the attack was.
Authorities are now reviewing CCTV footage and witness accounts to piece together exactly what happened, with more arrests possible as the case unfolds.