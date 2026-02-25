Youth Congress president sent to police custody in AI protest

Protest was pre-planned, say police; over 270 retired officials sign

Chib is the eighth person arrested in this case.

Police allege that the protest was planned in advance, with protesters entering using QR-coded passes and removing outer layers to reveal slogan T-shirts after entering.

Slogans were shouted inside the exhibition hall around noon, police alleged obstruction and assault of officials.

The court found early evidence of remote coordination among those involved but allowed Chib access to his lawyer and medical care.

Over 270 retired officials have criticized the protest as an attack on national dignity, while police have charged those involved with rioting and provoking unrest.