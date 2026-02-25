Youth Congress workers arrested for protest at Delhi summit
India
Delhi Police arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers in connection with a protest during the India AI Impact Summit on February 20.
Police recovered T-shirts and posters from a car belonging to one of the accused.
IYC members entered venue, chanted slogans against PM Modi
Led by IYC President Uday Bhanu Chib, workers entered Bharat Mandapam, wore T-shirts and chanted slogans such as "PM is compromised" against PM Modi's US trade deal.
Several IYC members—including Chib—were arrested, and Chib was sent to four-day police custody; police are still searching for others involved.
Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh Police briefly detained Delhi cops over alleged unauthorized arrests of three IYC members from Rohru, leading to a complaint but no formal charges yet.