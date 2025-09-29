Next Article
Youth dies by suicide on call with fiancee in Haridwar
India
A heartbreaking event unfolded in Haridwar on Sunday when Naveen, a 28-year-old preparing for competitive exams, died by suicide while on a video call with his fiancee, Rushi.
The incident happened at a friend's room and left Rushi in deep shock.
Investigation underway, police talking to families
Authorities are now investigating what may have driven Naveen to take this step. They're talking to both families and Rushi to understand if there were any signs of stress or conflict.
SP City Pankaj Gairola confirmed that the couple was engaged.
A post-mortem is underway as police try to piece together more details.