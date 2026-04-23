Youth sneaks into HPCL Balotra refinery, PM Modi visit canceled
India
A youth managed to sneak into the restricted zone of the HPCL refinery in Balotra, Rajasthan, where PM Modi was supposed to visit for an inauguration.
He entered on Monday and recorded a video; the PM's Tuesday visit was later canceled after a fire incident at the refinery.
The whole thing has put a spotlight on how secure these high-profile venues really are.
Local SHO suspended after refinery breach
After the breach, the local station house officer (SHO) was suspended, and higher-ups called it a "serious lapse."
The Rajasthan Armed Constabulary is now under scrutiny for not securing the area properly.
Three people were briefly detained and let go after questioning.
Officials say they are taking this seriously and want tighter security at big events going forward.